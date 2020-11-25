Menu
A Gladstone man was accused of waving a firearm around in front of his victim, however the gun was never found.
Crime

Shotgun allegedly used to threaten woman, never found

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 12:30 PM
A GLADSTONE man has been accused of waving a shotgun around his victim and stating to her "you're dead".

The detail was revealed in the prosecution case against the 34-year-old, but defence lawyer Brandon Selic took issue to it.

The circumstances around the offending occurred when police were called to a Calliope address on April 5, at 3.37pm.

The victim was visibly upset and said she and the defendant had been arguing about another woman.

She said the man started calling her names including a "dog" and a "c---".

The woman said the man was armed with what she described as a shortened shotgun and waved it around and stated to her "you're dead."

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women's Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

She said she was scared of the man and called her son who in turn called the police.

The man denied having any type of fire arm and said if he had one he would have shot himself.

He admitted he was not of good behaviour for calling the woman names.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13 to contravening a domestic violence order.

Mr Selic said the alleged firearm was never recovered and there was no ammunition found at the property.

He said the man now lived in New South Wales.

The man was fined $800 with a conviction recorded.

