A woman whose body was discovered in her home on the weekend has been identified as shocking revelations about her death are made in court.
Crime

‘Shot in the heart’: Shock gun revelation in women's death

by Patrick Billings, Elise Williams
14th May 2021 11:29 AM
A bail application for a young man charged over the manslaughter of his mother, has sensationally revealed the woman died from a gunshot wound.

The body of Giustina Katerina Lawlor was found in her Taigum home, on Brisbane's northside, on Saturday.

Police allege an initial call for help was to paramedics, who were reportedly told the woman had suffered from a medical episode.

The crime scene on Muller Rd at Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson
The crime scene on Muller Rd at Taigum. Picture: Jamie Hanson

It is further alleged that in the following days a medical examination revealed a bullet was located lodged inside or near the woman's heart.

It's understood there were no obvious signs of a bullet wound when paramedics treated the woman on site.

Lawlor family members and supporters leave court. Picture: Patrick Billings
Lawlor family members and supporters leave court. Picture: Patrick Billings

Cristian Dino Lawlor, 22, was today refused bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

However in court it was unclear what alleged role Lawlor played in the weapon's discharge.

His lawyer Nick Dore said his client did not pull the trigger but rather the allegation was the mother had moved a bag containing a firearm owned by Lawlor when it discharged.

He said it was a negligence case "at best".

Forensic police investigate the suspicious death of a woman in her Taigum home. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Forensic police investigate the suspicious death of a woman in her Taigum home. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The police prosecutor did not agree with this account of the allegations.

Magistrate Suzette Coates said the alleged facts were a "little jumbled".

However she refused bail due to the risk of interference with witnesses, namely other family members.

A number of family members attended court but declined to comment.

Originally published as 'Shot in the heart': Shock gun revelation as son in court over mum's death

