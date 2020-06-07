Shorter season will suit the Suns

AUSSUE RULES: It's all about attitude and effort.

That's the motto that new Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns coach Adam Sutherland wants from his team.

Training, under strict stage two COVID-19 protocol, commences on Tuesday at Clinton Oval and Sutherland said the restrictions won't hinder training too much.

"Everyone has done it at their workplace and socially and so I don't see this as too much of an issue for us," he said.

Sutherland, from Bacchus Marsh in Victoria, expects his players to be in reasonable shape.

"It's like the start of a shortened pre-season and then a shortened season and there will be guys who have done the work and those who haven't," he said.

"These aren't paid professionals and I won't be too fussed."

He said training would focus on ball work in readiness for a 10-week season that is almost certain to start mid July and a six-team finals format.

"I like it because everyone will play each other twice and it will be a pure season," Sutherland said.

"Hopefully we'll be in form and fitness when it matters most and that's at the end of the season and finals."

Sutherland said border restrictions have made it difficult to confirm recruits but he had this to say: "Watch this space."

