Shorten's plans for Gladstone's blue collar jobs

The Hon. Bill Shorten, MP Leader of the Opposition, visited Barney point Coal Terminal in Gladstone to promise the stage 2 upgrade to Gladstone's Port Access Road. Matt Taylor GLA090218BILL

OPPOSITION Leader Bill Shorten had two clear points on today's agenda as he made a flying visit to Gladstone.

He wants to see Gladstone as a manufacturing hub and says it's time to get on with renewable energy.

And he's willing to back his credibility against that of Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull who he says hasn't visited the region since the election.

"Gladstone is not a one trick pony, there's a diverse economy and a skilled workforce," he said.

"I want to see manufacturing here...regional Queensland needs jobs and I like blue collar jobs."

As the transition to renewable energy gathers momentum, Mr Shorten said a Labor government would be willing to explore the potential for a research and development precinct in Gladstone.

"Yes," he said.

"Gladstone has multiple industries and a port, there's a range of strengths and no industrial base can be sustained without research and development investment," he said.

"While there's been boom and bust, Gladstone is prepared to drive its own future.

"This would be something to work with the university on. No country can be anything more than a quarry and a beach unless there's better education and links with industry."

In a region where youth unemployment has grown to 12.1 per cent, Mr Shorten was unmoved on the subject of Adani's Carmichael mine.

This was despite strong opposition to recent comments from a number of regional Queensland's mayors,including Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow and Mackay mayor, Greg Williamson.

Mr Williamson accused "Adani-kicking politicians and Greens" of putting the next 40 years of Queensland jobs in jeopardy.

He said criticism this week from the Labor Party was jeopardising investment in the Galilee Basin, as companies eyed Adani as an example of how difficult it can be to do business in Australia.

Mr Shorten said he wasn't opposed to mining but "if it doesn't stack up, it doesn't stack up".

"It's risky to tell Queenslanders there's just one project with a mirage of 10,000 jobs," he said.

"You can't be shouted down as unpatriotic if you're asking the same questions as the banks.

"I get it that people are doing it hard, if you're just hanging on to your mortgage or if your child can't get an apprenticeship."

The man with his eye on the Prime Minister's job says elections are decided by who has the best plan for middle class Australians.

"We will be very competitive...just watch this space."

At the 2016 federal election, LNP sitting member Ken O'Dowd was returned, but with a swing of 8.96 per cent against him.

The seat of Flynn is not out of reach of Federal ALP.

No doubt, with this in mind, Mr Shorten promises he will be back.