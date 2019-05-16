Menu
Nades and Tharunicaa, Jenny Balaca with Kopika, Priya, Marie and Jeff Austin pictured recently at the Broadmeadows Detention Centre in Melbourne.
Politics

Shorten promises to reopen Biloela family case

liana walker
by
16th May 2019 2:43 PM
Subscriber only

LABOR leader Bill Shorten has promised to review the Tamil family case if elected on Saturday.

Priya and Nades and their two daughters had their final appeal to stop their deportation to Sri Lanka rejected by the High Court on Tuesday.

Mr Shorten told The Project on Wednesday night he would ask the home affairs minister Peter Dutton to withhold from sending the family back until after the election.

"If I get elected Prime Minister on Saturday, I will ask my immigration spokesperson to review the matter because community sentiment matters,” Mr Shorten said.

"If the whole community want to keep this precious family in their community I think that's a good idea not a bad idea.

"I'm promising to reopen the matter and I'm promising to give it consideration.”

The parents Priya and Nades and their daughters Kopika, 4, and Tharunicaa, 2, have been in a Melbourne detention centre for 15 months after Australian Border Force officers raided their Biloela home.

