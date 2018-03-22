Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAST-MINUTE REPRIEVE: Priya (right) and her husband Nadesalingam with their daughter Dharuniga.
LAST-MINUTE REPRIEVE: Priya (right) and her husband Nadesalingam with their daughter Dharuniga. Contributed
Politics

Shorten praises Biloela over support for refugee family

Andrew Thorpe
by
22nd Mar 2018 4:30 AM

BILL Shorten says he is impressed by the Biloela community and its support of a Tamil Sri Lankan family recently granted a temporary reprieve from deportation.

The case made national headlines after the family were forcibly removed from their home in the early hours of March 5, one day after wife Priya's bridging visa expired.

The family of four remain in Australia after being flown to Melbourne from Gladstone, then removed from a plane to Sri Lanka moments before take-off last Tuesday due to a last-minute legal intervention.

Several dozen other Tamils on board the plane were all deported to Sri Lanka.

Mr Shorten said while he would not comment on the specific circumstances of an individual case, he had been provided briefing information and would be studying the matter.

 

IMPRESSED: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at the GECC on Tuesday evening.
IMPRESSED: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at the GECC on Tuesday evening. Matt Taylor GLA200318BILL

"I will say about the Biloela community - I'm impressed they care that much," he said.

"Obviously they've seen something in this person who they're standing up for, and their family, so at the very least I can see what can be done.

"But it's got to be done within the law."

Mr Shorten said the Biloela community's support for the family meant they deserved "the respect of careful consideration, not just being treated as a number".

Related Items

bill shorten biloela refugees tamil refugee council
Gladstone Observer
'Fix Our Hospitals' campaign launched in Gladstone

'Fix Our Hospitals' campaign launched in Gladstone

Politics Labor pushes the Federal Government to boost its share of public hospital funding.

Yachties and landlubbers prepare to party

Yachties and landlubbers prepare to party

News Even Gladstone's landlubbers enjoy the Yacht Club Sunday Party

Family meets their newest addition

Family meets their newest addition

News Gladstone couple introduce their first born child.

Volunteer to cruise around and help out

Volunteer to cruise around and help out

News Cruise ship ambassadors tasked with creating a first impression.

Local Partners