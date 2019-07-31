Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Shorten: poll loss ‘disappointing for the nation’

by Clare Armstrong
31st Jul 2019 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BILL Shorten has opened up about Labor's shock election loss under his leadership, saying it was "very disappointing for the nation", as he vowed to work as part of a "united team".

In his first interview since voters resoundingly rejected Labor's pitch for government at the May 18 election, the former opposition leader told ABC News the result was also personally disappointing for him.

Bill Shorten during Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber. Picture Kym Smith
Bill Shorten during Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber. Picture Kym Smith

"Very disappointing for the nation, for the people who voted for Labor, for the people who needed a Labor government," he said.

"But nonetheless it's happened.

"The people have expressed their view, so we've got to move on and be the best possible Opposition."

Mr Shorten would not say if he believed Labor should ditch the policies he took to the last election.

"The party is reviewing the whole election and what I am going to do is give time for that process to happen," he said.

Mr Shorten has remained on Labor's frontbench, overseeing policies for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and government services.

"It's a privilege to serve in parliament and I've still got the fire for politics," he said.

Mr Shorten said he had spent time with his family since the election result.

"What I have been able to do is reconnect with my family," he said.

"That is a silver lining."

More Stories

bill shorten editors picks labor politics

Top Stories

    Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

    premium_icon Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

    News The Gladstone Animal Rescue Group will move into their new home across from the Gladstone Pound today.

    • 31st Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    'Not convinced': Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

    premium_icon 'Not convinced': Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

    Politics Residents, MPs react to calls for nuclear plant.

    • 31st Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Major fossil discovery unearths more secrets about horsetail

    premium_icon Major fossil discovery unearths more secrets about horsetail

    Environment 'This fossil provides the youngest evidence of this plant group'

    • 31st Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

    premium_icon Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

    News It will be one of two motions tabled at October's LGAQ conference.

    • 31st Jul 2019 5:00 AM