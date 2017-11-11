Menu
Shortage? What shortage?

PLENTY AROUND: Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham says there will be plenty of prawns around for Christmas.
DON'T stress Gladstone, there will be no shortage of prawns for Christmas.

Gladstone Fish Market owner Simon Whittingham has slammed comments from the Queensland Seafood Marketers Association, saying prawn supplies were "pretty tight” around the country.

Mr Whittingham, previously a member of the association, said there were "absolutely no worries at all”.

"Those that leave their buying to the absolute last minute only have themselves to blame,” he said.

"I chase a continuity of supply and try and attach a consistent price to it.”

Mr Whittingham said if his store got caught out with a lack or prawns in the lead-up to Christmas he was not doing his job properly.

"The demand is not going to be like what it was two or three years ago either, we just don't have the population,” he said.

"I've got a lot of years of data to be able to call upon, and go 'this is what we will need'.”

Mr Whittingham said for the association to come out and say this would just create a "hive of panic”.

Queensland Seafood Marketers Association president Marshall Betzel said prices for large sea-caught tiger and king prawns could surge above $40/kg closer to Christmas.

He said the "double whammy” of booming Chinese demand for Australian wild-caught prawns and ongoing import restrictions was driving up prices. However, other popular crustaceans such as tropical lobster were also in short supply.

"The overall message is don't leave it to the last minute to go shopping for seafood for Christmas,” Mr Betzel said.

"The prudent buyer should be looking at buying prawns today. Prawns snap-frozen on the boat come up a treat when thawed out so you could be buying them and putting them in the freezer until Christmas to make sure you don't miss out.”

The prawn market was thrown into chaos during the peak periods of Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year last year after an outbreak of white spot disease in southeast Queensland prawn farms led to the destruction of prawns worth more than $25 million.

Prices for large tiger and king prawns reached about $35/kg during the peak periods, but Mr Betzel expected prices to go even higher this year.

In Gladstone, Mr Whittingham said banana prawns, which he sourced from the Gulf of Carpenteria were the most popular.

"Ready to eat stuff is always popular at Christmas,” he said. The week before Christmas is the busiest time of the year for the Fish Market.

