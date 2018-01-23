Short term pain for long term gain at Harvey Road

Traffic crawling through the road works at Harvey Road outside Clinton State School during the morning school drop off.

THE short term pain of busier and slower school drop-offs will eventually make Harvey Rd safer for school children.

That is the message from the Gladstone Regional Council and Clinton State School after students returned for 2018 yesterday.

The upgrades to Harvey Rd are expected to finish in April after they were delayed by wet weather.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said contractors worked during the Christmas holidays.

"It's not just about the first day, it's about a long-term solution for kids crossing in front of Clinton State School,” Cr Burnett said.

"If it makes it a bit tricky for even the first six weeks but fixes it in the long-term, that's unfortunate but it might be how it has to be.”

Clinton State School principal Leanne Ibell has posted regular road safety reminders to the school's Facebook page for parents and commuters since the roadworks started late last year.

"Parents just need to be patient and take your time,” she said. "It may be a bit inconvenient, but in the long term it's going to be worth it.

"At the end of this it will be safer for our children.”

Ms Ibell, the school's principal for the past six months, said the council was very helpful and had given them regular updates about how the work was progressing.

She said some parents parked further away and walked with their children to the school.

"Once you've off-loaded all the books at the start of the year, the walk is quite nice in the morning,” she said.