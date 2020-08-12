Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
News

Shopping centre evacuated after chemical spill in Calliope

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIRE and Emergency Services were called to Calliope last night after reports of a 10 litre chemical spill in a shopping centre carpark.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to a shopping centre on the Dawson Hwy, near Don Cameron Drv and Drynan Drv around 8pm.

She said crews initially thought the spill was oil, however on closer inspection they believed the spill was poison.

She said crews set up a 50 metre exclusion zone, evacuated the shop and closed off the carpark.

A team of two firefighters wore splash suits and set up a decontamination area where they swept up the spill and disposed it into a hazmat drum.

She said crews suspected the spill came from a farmer’s vehicle and made contact with the owner of the vehicle.

The chemical was later identified as a herbicide known as Garlon.

She said Gladstone Regional Council retrieved the drum for disposal at 10.50pm.

Queensland Police also attended the scene.

calliope chemical spill dawson hwy queensland fire and emergency service
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What lurks in the depths at Boyne Island?

        Premium Content What lurks in the depths at Boyne Island?

        News The rumour mill is rolling today following amateur footage of a mystery sea creature.

        • 12th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
        IN COURT: 19 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 19 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 12.

        • 12th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
        Mater unsure of Gladstone job loss figures

        Premium Content Mater unsure of Gladstone job loss figures

        News “Unfortunately, it is no longer sustainable for Mater to run our private hospital...

        • 12th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
        • 1 thunderbolt
        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 11.