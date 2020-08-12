Shopping centre evacuated after chemical spill in Calliope

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.

FIRE and Emergency Services were called to Calliope last night after reports of a 10 litre chemical spill in a shopping centre carpark.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to a shopping centre on the Dawson Hwy, near Don Cameron Drv and Drynan Drv around 8pm.

She said crews initially thought the spill was oil, however on closer inspection they believed the spill was poison.

She said crews set up a 50 metre exclusion zone, evacuated the shop and closed off the carpark.

A team of two firefighters wore splash suits and set up a decontamination area where they swept up the spill and disposed it into a hazmat drum.

She said crews suspected the spill came from a farmer’s vehicle and made contact with the owner of the vehicle.

The chemical was later identified as a herbicide known as Garlon.

She said Gladstone Regional Council retrieved the drum for disposal at 10.50pm.

Queensland Police also attended the scene.