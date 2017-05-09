Shoppies' union launches ad blitz in Flynn

PENALTY FIGHT: An example of the ads that will be running across Flynn over the next month.

THE SHOP, Distributive and Allied Employees Association is taking its fight against penalty rate cuts to Gladstone.

The SDA began a multimedia advertising campaign in Flynn and four other key marginal electorates on Monday.

The campaign includes radio, print, outdoor and digital advertising, as well as on-the-ground activities in major shopping centres.

"Across the Gladstone region, when people switch on the radio, drive to the shops, open the paper or check their Facebook, we'll be telling them that cutting penalty rates will hurt everyday Australians,” SDA Queensland secretary Chris Gazenbeek said.

"We'll also be explaining to the community how they can take action and stand up against these unfair cuts.”

Mr Gazenbeek said retail and fast food employees stood to lose thousands of dollars every year under the cuts, which he said were fully supported by the Turnbull government.

"Whether it's a direct cut in take home pay or a reduction in the conditions that underpin major EBAs, it represents a pay cut retail and fast food workers can't afford and don't deserve,” he said.

The union cited recent polling by Essential Research which showed that 82% of respondents supported higher pay for work at night, on weekends or on public holidays.

56% of respondents also did not approve of the penalty rate cuts.

The advertising campaign will also be run in the marginal seats of Robertson and Gilmore in New South Wales, La Trobe in Victoria and Adelaide in South Australia.

It will continue until early June.