The line up outside Kmart in Mount Pleasant Centre was about 20m long this morning.
Shoppers shocked by size of Kmart line-up

Rainee Shepperson
9th May 2020 3:00 PM
PEOPLE are desperate to get out of the house, and local shopping centres seem to be the destination of choice.

This morning, a reader snapped this photo outside Kmart in Mackay's Mount Pleasant Centre.

 

The line up outside Kmart in Mount Pleasant Centre was about 20m long this morning.

 

With only a certain amount of people allowed in the shop at any one time, the line up spiralled out the door and as far as the Jamaica Blue counter.

"It was probably more than 15m long," the reader said.

"I've never seen it like that."

Readers reported the line was constant all day, with not just Kmart attracting a crowd.

Bunnings was also a popular choice and people were lined up within the markers for at least 10 metres at all times.

 

The line up outside Bunnings in Mackay was constant all day.

Every time someone left the shop, another person was let inside.

Have you noticed any massive line ups this weekend?

Message our Facebook page with your photos or email news@dailymercury.com.au

