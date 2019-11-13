Shoppers raised $3k for children’s hospice

IN ONE MONTH, Gladstone and Tannum Sands shoppers had raised more than $3600 for Queensland's only children's hospice.

Since 2016, Coles shoppers and team members throughout Queensland have contributed more than $1.9 million to Hummingbird House through its annual fundraising campaigns.

As part of Coles' fundraising appeal for Hummingbird House, Coles stores have raised a total of $433,417 across the state.

Hummingbird House General Manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said she was humbled by the incredible generosity of Queensland shoppers.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are to Coles' team members and customers for their support, helping us to continue to provide vital support to Queensland families," Dr Hawthorne said.

Hummingbird House provides family support services, short break stays, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles is incredibly grateful for the continuous support of communities around Queensland in raising funds for this vital cause.

"Local shoppers should be very proud of their generous donations," Mr Farrell said.

"The vital work by Hummingbird House makes such a difference to so many families during an emotional and challenging time in their lives, and Coles is proud to continue to provide support."