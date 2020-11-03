Shoppers raise $1.5k for children’s hospice

Coles Gladstone and Tannum Sands shoppers are being praised for their efforts, after raising almost $1500 for children's hospice, Hummingbird House.

GLADSTONE shoppers have raised almost $1500 in a fundraising appeal for a children’s hospice.

The impressive fundraising efforts by the local community have contributed to a “record-breaking” $550,000 raised across the state in one month.

The funds will help Hummingbird House provide families short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions.

Hummingbird House general manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said she was thrilled with the generosity shown by Queensland shoppers during these challenging times.

“COVID-19 has had significant impacts on families with children living with life limiting conditions, and many families have been unable to leave their homes due to the risks associated with living with an immunocompromised child,” Dr Hawthorne said.

“The funds raised by Coles and its generous customers will allow us to continue to

support families both here in Brisbane, and in their homes across the state.”

Coles Queensland general manager Jerry Farrell said Gladstone residents should be proud of their tremendous efforts in raising funds for those in the community who may feel particularly isolated during this pandemic.

“We’re incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our customers and team members in Gladstone in supporting a cause that remains close to the hearts of many Queenslanders,” he said.

“We know times have been particularly difficult for families in need of Hummingbird House’s support this year, and our customers’ record-breaking fundraising is a testament to their enduring community spirit.”

Since 2016, Coles shoppers and team members throughout Queensland have contributed more than $2.5 million to Hummingbird House through its annual fundraising appeal.