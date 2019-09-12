Shopper frenzy over $18 Kmart doona
If you're looking to give your place a spring refresh but are on a budget then you're in luck.
Kmart have unveiled their new homewares range just in time for the beginning of spring and it includes some seriously swoon-worthy pieces at bargain prices.
New items include a stylish doona cover set in a pastel pink and green leaf pattern, which retails for just $18 for the queen set.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome To My Tropical Bedroom ! . How Bright and colourful is this Alika Quilt Cover . . Set king size $24 @kmartaus Botanical cushion $8 @kmartaus Round outdoor pink cushion @kmartaus Pink fluffy rug $19 @kmartaus Scandi shoe rack $35 @kmartaus Trailing plant $9 @kmartaus Gold leaf on stand $5.50 @kmartaus Little pots Kmart sprayed green with @whiteknightpaints Spray paint Pictures my note book hack $2.50 for pack of 2 books @kmartaus Rattan Tray $10 @kmartaus Glass bottle $1.50 Pink velvet lamps $15 @kmartaus . . . . So there you go my fresh style today 😀 . . . . . . . #kmarthackqueen #kmarthallshead #kmarthomedecor #mykmarts #botanical #greenandpink #mydecor #mybedroomvibe #myhouseidea #lovemybedroom #bedroominspo #mydreamdecor #homesweethome #mybedroomstyle #cotquiltsets #interiordesign #interior4you1 #inspoforyou #kmartaddictsunite #kmartaddict #leafprint #mytropicalparadise #bedroominterior #bedroomdesigns
Shoppers have been quick to praise the new quilt cover on social media, labelling it as a "must have for a spring bedroom" and "so pretty".
View this post on Instagram
NEW ROOM SCREEN @kmartaus Had some fun today styling the new Room Screen from @kmartaus in my spare bedroom! It makes such a gorgeous feature in the corner of a room and everything in the photo is @kmartaus !!!!😍 So many interesting places you can put it-and a pretty good piece to have for $69!!❤️❤️❤️ #kmartaus #kmartaustralia #kmartliving #kmarthome #kmartbedroom #kmartdecor #kmartaddict #kmartnewfinds #new #newfinds #bedroomdecor #bedroomstyling #kmartstyling #decor #decorate #homedecor #homedecoratingideas #bargain #bargainhunter #lookwhat_i_found
Other items to hit Kmart in time for the warmer months include these oh-so-chic melamine tumblers in blue which cost just $7 for four and a $13 framed print of umbrellas on the beach.
If it's furniture or storage you're after, Kmart also have a bamboo three-drawer storage unit for $12, a stylish charcoal chair for $69 and a marble side table for $49.
While Kmart's latest homeware items are sure to be popular, last month one of the department store's products gained internet notoriety for all the wrong reasons.
RELATED: $9 trick to fake a good night's sleep
RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski stuns in $73 Zara dress
RELATED: Australian women are loving $36 skirt from Amazon
RELATED: Woman's simple $6 Kmart pantry hack that went viral
An Aussie mum spotted a hilarious X-rated typo on her Kmart slow cooker, posting it in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group to point out the mistake.
Anyone else see what's wrong in this picture? #welldonekmart #idonthaveoneofthosesorry," she wrote.
The woman shared an image of the appliance's warning instructions, which read: "C*ck only in this container", instead of cook.