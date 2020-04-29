Shop owner ready to dress up brides

ELEGANT BEAUTY: Just some of the bridal attire available at Gladstone Bridal Boutique worn by model Meg.

GLADSTONE Bridal Boutique owner Kershur Mills is positive things will pick up after a two-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her shop will re-open today and she predicts business will rapidly pick up as restrictions ease.

“Lots of girls had to postpone and were making plans for the end of this year and next year,” Ms Mills said.

NEW LOOK: Gladstone Bridal owner Kershur Mills back in early 2016. PICTURE: Helen Spelitis

“We’ll be busy once we get back into it.”

Ms Mills said April was traditionally the busiest period for weddings after would-be brides had planned their big day for many months.

There were forced cancellations because of the restrictions put into place.

“It will probably be slow maybe for a couple of months and all the people who were planning to get married still have to get married,” she said.

“We still have to get all their dresses ready.”

GBB has been running for more than four decades, while Ms Mills has owned the business for more than four years and has two qualified dressmaking staff working for her.

Ms Mills is a glass-half-full person and said things would turn out for the better.

The business is also up for sale but Ms Mills said there was no rush in selling it.

“I’d imagine that the coronavirus may put a dent in me selling the business and I’m not desperate to sell it at all,” she said.

Kershur Mills. PICTURE: Mike Richards

“It will just happen when it happens and I’m really happy doing what I’m doing.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and for things to get back to normal and I have just missed my job.”

Ms Mills and her team have worked at the shop for a combined total of almost 30 years.

Her shop will re-open today from 10am to 2pm and every Thursday, Friday and Saturdays thereafter. Bookings by appointment only.

Contact 4972 4603 or 0404 221 972 for details about the business or if planning a wedding.

