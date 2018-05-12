SHOP CLOSURE: Godfrey's shuts up shop for good

Close up image of a sign for lease of building.

Close up image of a sign for lease of building. Ben Harding

GODFREY'S is the latest Gladstone business to go after a string of local stores shut up shop this week.

The vacuum cleaner retailer on 5 Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone has been closed for over a week with a "permanently closed” sign.

Popularly known as being located between Super Cheap and Jetts Fitness, the shops shut-up follows the recent closure of a newsagent.

The well-known newsagent at Park Street next to the Night Owl on Dawson Rd closed on Thursday.

The owner of the newsagent, Aaron Cameron declined to comment but the shut is believed to be part of rental costs.

Observer readers wills till be able to purchase papers from the Night Owl.

The sudden shop close at Park Street follows Herron Todd White Commercial's monthly review.

In April the report forecast that rental affordability would be an issue for tenants and that trend hasn't seem to shake for May either.

The report highlighted that vacancies are now occurring in the Gladstone Valley shopping centre.

As leases established during superior market conditions come to an end, it is now no longer affordable to continue at the same rental levels for many local businesses.