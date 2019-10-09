Menu
A man has been shot by police.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police shooting confirmed in Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
Georgia Simpson
by and
9th Oct 2019 3:42 PM
A MAN has been shot by police officers at the Bowen Police Station this afternoon.

Queensland Police confirmed the man was shot about 2.30pm and that no police were injured.

Queensland Ambulance transported the man who had been shot to Bowen Hospital about 2.55pm.

An ambulance spokesperson said an aeromedical helicopter had been drafted to take the man to a nearby primary hospital - either Mackay or Townsville if it was needed.

A witness said he saw two police cars 'flying' through the Bowen Home Timber and Hardware parking lot about 2.30pm.

Bowen Home Timber and Hardware is located on Williams St is directly behind the Bowen Police Station.

The witness said about five minutes after he saw the police cars tearing through the parking lot, an ambulance arrived at the scene. 

INITIAL: A man has been shot in Bowen.

Queensland Police Media have confirmed police shot a man at Bowen Police station on Powell St about 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

No  police have been injured.

Queensland Ambulance Services have taken the man to Bowen Hospital. 

More to come.

Whitsunday Times

