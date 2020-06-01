Menu
Police are following up in a suspected shooting that occured in Toowoomba.
Crime

SHOOTING: Toowoomba man wounded after altercation

Michael Nolan
by
1st Jun 2020 11:44 AM
UPDATE: Police appealed for witnesses after a man was shot at Centenary Heights last night.

Around 6.30pm, a 36-year-old man was walking along Storey St when a white car drove up to him.

Investigations indicate man has engaged in conversation with the occupants of the vehicle before a single shot was discharged.

Police believe they were known to each other.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his foot.

Detectives are appealing to anyone in surrounding streets who may have seen a white car around the same time as the incident to come forward.

Investigations continue.

10:30: TOOWOOMBA detectives are making inquires after a man arrived at Toowoomba Hospital with a suspected gunshot wound to his foot.

It is understood the man was shot about 8pm Sunday, by a person known to him.

Anyone with information about the alleged shooting should phone Policelink on 131 444. 

gun crime shooting toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

      PM's new cash grant plan

