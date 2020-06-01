WATCH: Meet our photographer who's shooting for the stars

AGNES Water filmmaker Stuart McKay has turned his passion into a promising career showcasing the region - and it's seen him recognised by international broadcaster the BBC.

After working in the mines for a couple of years and using his weeks off to hone his talents in photography and videography, Mr McKay said he was able to launch StixPix Productions.

"I started doing all the local real estate and it developed from there to a point where I could give up the mining industry," he said.

"I started picking up contracts with large tourism companies and travelling overseas on behalf of them two weeks at a time.

"My focus now is to really showcase this region through videography and photography."

Mr McKay's incredible starlapses, captured at Agnes Water, were featured on the BBC website in March.

"That was a really great push for me and my business," he said.

Agnes Water Filmmaker Stuart McKay of StixPix Productions.

His business name, which relates back to his days as a talented drummer during his teens and 20s on the Central Coast of NSW, is becoming recognised nationally and globally.

Last week Mr McKay was on Lake Awoonga with Justin Nye, of Gladstone Fly and Sportsfishing, when he captured amazing footage of a barramundi jumping and wild horses.

"I was out at Lake Awoonga filming on behalf of GAPDL and the end result was a short clip for Justin of Gladstone Sportsfishing to use for social media and online," he said.

"From there I was able to put an edit together for GAPDL raising awareness of the beauty of the region for people from outside CQ.

"We caught five barra to the boat, it was an incredible day. Justin's biggest fish that day was 90cm but his record at Lake Awoonga is 122cm.

"There were wild stallions everywhere ... there were three different herds out there and we got up nice and close and got some incredible footage.

"It was completely glassy, such a beautiful day and seeing the wild horses wasn't something I expected for that day."

Gladstone Fly and Sportsfishing's Justin Nye with a Barramundi caught on Lake Awoonga last week. Picture: StixPix Productions

GADPL CEO Gus Stedman said they had been working with Mr McKay after being introduced to him by their member Neil Mergard.

"GAPDL has been closely with Stuart's company StixPix Productions to develop new footage of the region and we believe Stuart captures the region in a very unique way," he said.

"Stuart has a special talent and has access some highly experienced musicians and script writers to complement his work.

"We believe he is providing GAPDL with very high-quality footage which has a very contemporary feel about it and he complements and adds value to the creative industries in the region."

For more information visit StixPix Media on Facebook.