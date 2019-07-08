Menu
ON TARGET: Kita Busse competing at the Halls Firearms 2019 IPSC Queensland State Titles competition held at the Raglan Target Sports Club.
Sport

Shooters take aim at Raglan Range.

by Glen Porteous
8th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
SHOOTING: Raglan hosted the Halls Firearms 2019 International Practical Shooting Confederation Queensland State Titles competition last weekend.

More than 160 competitors travelled to the Raglan Shooting Complex for the annual Queensland pistol shooting event, including competitors from around Australia and New Zealand.

Central Queensland Target Sports Club members, Shaun Hannant, Lisa Cutting and Michael Beak all received trophies in their various divisions, with Hannant regrading to master grade.

IPSC Queensland Section Coordinator Jeniene Butcher said the pistol shoot weekend followed a strict competition criteria to test the shooters with a variety of challenges.

"Based on speed, accuracy and power, 14 varied stages needing 260 match rounds to complete are presenting a challenge to both competitors and match officials alike to prove for a tough competition,” Butcher said.

She also said the club members at Raglan who volunteered to host the pistol shoot were outstanding and thanked them for their effort.

