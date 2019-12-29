Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man 'armed with knife' challenges police to shoot him

Tara Miko
by
29th Dec 2019 9:22 PM | Updated: 10:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 10.30PM: Police negotiations with a man holed up inside a Mackay apartment complex have entered the second hour.

Officers on scene are continuing trying to talk to the man who was heard threatening police, challenging them to a shoot out.

A police spokeswoman said the man was possibly armed with a knife and was inside a unit at the complex.

The spokeswoman said the man had no obvious injuries.

The incident was confined to the unit with no risk to other residents, the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are on standby at the scene.

Intermittent loud music has reverberated from the property, with the man heard yelling, "F*** off."

"The negotiator is still communicating with the man," the police spokeswoman said.

Police are negotiating with a man inside a Shakespeare St apartment complex in Mackay.
Police are negotiating with a man inside a Shakespeare St apartment complex in Mackay.

EARLIER, 9.20PM: POLICE are negotiating with a man holed up inside a Mackay apartment complex after responding to reports of a disturbance.

The man, believed to be in a rear unit of the complex on Shakespeare St near the CBD, was heard challenging police, urging them to shoot him.

Witnesses told the Daily Mercury the man also hurled abuse at the police, calling officers obscenities.

"I'm going to go you *****," the man was heard yelling.

"Shoot me, shoot me. Stab me.

"You want a shoot out then? Then let's go."

Five police units are on scene with officers inside the complex.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mercury officers responded to reports of a disturbance just after 8.30pm.

The first officers arrived within five minutes.

The spokesman said officers on scene were negotiating with the man.

 
editors picks mackay mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        premium_icon GLADSTONE CRIME: The most shocking court cases of 2019

        News A MURDER hearing, two brothers caught with over 400 child porn images and a sickening attempted rape video; 2019 was a most shocking and wicked year for court cases...

        Mass fish deaths could be linked to overgrown weeds

        premium_icon Mass fish deaths could be linked to overgrown weeds

        News Dozens of dead fish won’t be removed from the waterway until January.

        ‘Brings us so much joy’: Your favourite Christmas gifts

        premium_icon ‘Brings us so much joy’: Your favourite Christmas gifts

        News We put the call out on Facebook for our followers to share with us their favourite...

        History of Heron ingrained in family’s memories

        premium_icon History of Heron ingrained in family’s memories

        News Captain Cristian Poulson was the first to see the island’s potential as a holiday...