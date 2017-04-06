'Shoddy' connection damaging restaurant's reputation

LOST BUSINESS: Mark Dunnett, owner of Ban Thai Bar & Restaurant, went without phone connectivity for four days last week.

A GOONDOON St restaurant owner says Gladstone's efforts to revitalise the business hub are being hamstrung by shoddy internet and phone connectivity.

Mark Dunnett, owner of the Ban Thai Bar & Restaurant, lost phone reception mid-way through last week and wasn't able to organise a temporary fix with his service provider until Saturday evening.

"We're trying to run a business in the main street of Gladstone, let alone a new business, and we've been building up, building up, and then everything goes dead because we can't take bookings,” he said.

"It took me about five days to even get on to the phone company, to actually do what I requested and switch the phone through to my mobile number to at least try and get some bookings.”

He said people who rang his restaurant and heard a dead phone line would simply go elsewhere.

"It takes a long time to build up a reputation and it can be destroyed overnight,” he said.

"You can't get takeaway bookings without a phone either.”

Staff at the restaurant also rely on a steady internet connection for the EFTPOS system, as well as iPads used to take orders.

"I would say that roughly thirty times (on Saturday) I had to turn the router off and back on to try and get the EFTPOS machine to work,” Mark said.

"Most people use credit cards now - it's a bit difficult to ask customers to run up the street to an ATM to pay their bill.”

He said Goondoon St businesses should be a made a priority for NBN access.

"It's the main street of Gladstone, it's years down the track, and no NBN still,” he said.

"We're trying to revitalise the main business area of Gladstone, and I just think we're being hamstrung.

"The government's not taking it seriously enough.”

Mark said the restaurant's phone line was now redirecting to his mobile and he was able to take bookings.

"I just want people to know that we are in business, we're still going,” he said.

"We've got a staff of seven - that's my main concern as there are families that rely on us to run the business properly.”