Shocking way predator preyed on women

A PREDATOR sexually assaulted and robbed a woman he met on a messaging app while out on bail for rape.

Paul John Foster on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to 10 charges including rape, sexual assault and deprivation of liberty.

He appeared by videolink from jail where he has spent the past six months.

His rape victim sat in the gallery with her partner and baby, but left when details of her assault were said in court.

Paul John Foster on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Southport District Court to 10 charges including rape, sexual assault and deprivation of liberty. Picture: Supplied.



Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said then 34-year-old Foster met his first victim in 2017 through a dating site. They agreed to meet at the woman's house for their second date.

While at the victim's house, they watched a movie and moved into her bedroom.

Ms Guy said the victim then reluctantly agreed with Foster to be tied to her bed.

"He told the complainant he needed to go to the toilet. She was tied up on the bed for about 10 minutes … she eventually freed herself and saw the defendant had left and had taken her purse, laptop and keys," Ms Guy said.

Ms Guy said police executed a search warrant at Foster's house in December 2017 and found used drug utensils. Foster denied meeting the woman and was given a notice to appear in court.

His second victim was a sex worker he hired. She said the pair met and Foster drove them to an athletics track while a friend of his hid in the back seat of the car.

She said they were sitting on a log in the bushes when the woman asked Foster for the agreed amount for the sex act. Instead, she was offered two bags of drugs.

Ms Guy said the woman threw the drugs on top of her bag. Foster then pinned the woman down and raped her, and then stole her bag.



She said he ran towards the car park and got into a waiting car being driven by the friend who was hiding in the back seat. The victim ran across the field "hysterical" and called triple 0.

While on bail for the rape, Foster met his third victim through the same messaging site in February 2020.

He picked up the victim in the early hours of the morning and drove them to bushland, she said.

"They smoked cannabis and methamphetamine together as well as another drug the defendant told the complainant would make her feel good."

She said Foster sexually assaulted the woman in the car and then asked her to put some items in the back seat.

"When she was out, he drove off. Her bag was still in the car. The complainant had to make her way home and she wet herself and triple 0 was called."

A few days later, Foster stole the woman's car from her driveway. He was arrested later that day.

At sentencing, Foster stared at the ground while his partner and mother sobbed from the gallery.

Judge Rowen Jackson sentenced Foster to eight years' jail.

He can apply for parole on May 14, 2023.

"The most serious offence is the rape," Mr Jackson said. "It was a premeditated rape. Also the deprivation of liberty and the sexual assault are serious, particularly having regard to particular features outlined.

"I must also say … although it's less significant than the sexual assault itself, to have stolen her belongings and then left her stranded and then steal her car a few days later, really demonstrates your complete disregard for her as a human being."



Originally published as Shocking way predator preyed on Coast women