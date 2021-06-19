Shocking stats: Major hospitals’ performance data revealed

'Queensland Health didn't do anything' to help reunite Australian couple with newborn

'Queensland Health didn't do anything' to help reunite Australian couple with newborn

Upwards of 75 per cent of patients with life-threatening injuries had to wait beyond four hours to be moved out of emergency departments, with damning data revealing the bed-block issues choking Queensland's hospitals.

Analysis by The Courier-Mail has revealed that while some hospitals did not record large increases in emergency presentations during the March quarter, they were still struggling to find enough beds in other wards to move Category 1 and 2 patients to.

Statewide, 622,609 people presented to emergency departments (EDs), a 14 per cent increase on the same period last year. About 161,878 of those - 26 per cent - were not seen within the clinically recommended timeframe.

And about half of the patients were not moved to another ward within four hours for further care, instead occupying beds in the ED.

The figures also reveal 21,026 patients did not wait for treatment.

While Ipswich Hospital's Category 1 presentations declined 7 per cent, just 25 per cent were moved out of the emergency department for further care within four hours.

At Redland Hospital, 26 per cent of Category 1 patients were admitted to another ward within four hours.

Princess Alexandra Hospital's ED had a 4 per cent increase in Category 1 (666) and a 2 per cent fall (3722) of Category 2 patients in the March quarter. Of those, 55 per cent of Category 1 patients and 35 per cent of Category 2 patients were admitted for further care within four hours.

The number of Category 1 attendances at Logan Hospital's ED fell 55 per cent to 134 in the quarter compared a 20 per cent increase for a total of 6998 Category 2 attendances.

Just 41 per cent of Category 1 patients and 65 per cent of Category 2 patients were admitted to hospital for further care within four hours.

At Prince Charles Hospital, the number of Category 1 patients decreased 11 per cent while the number of Category 2s jumped 18 per cent. However, the number of Category 5 patients, of least concern, increased a staggering 247 per cent to 10,820.

The Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Picture: Josh Woning

The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital ED had 224 highest-priority attendances, a 2 per cent increase on the last quarter. Category 2 patients, those with imminent life-threatening injuries, jumped 17 per cent to 4277.

Half of Category 2 patients were seen within clinically recommended timeframes and just 41 per cent were admitted to hospital from the ED for further treatment within four hours.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath acknowledged "pressure across the system" due in-part to Covid-19.

"We're doing everything we can to alleviate the pressure on our hospitals, but the Commonwealth finding beds for the almost 600 aged care and disability care patients currently in our hospitals would be a welcome development," she said.

"Issues around bed capacity and our ageing population, needs to be offset by innovate and robust models of care, including Hospital in the Home and the Satellite Hospitals programs, and further Commonwealth support for aged care and disability care."

Originally published as Shocking stats: Major hospitals' performance data revealed