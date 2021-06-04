Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton ambulance. QAS generic
Rockhampton ambulance. QAS generic
News

Shocking start to day: Boy zapped by phone charger

JANN HOULEY
4th Jun 2021 7:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boy from Koongal was transported to hospital after he received an electric shock at home around 6am.

He reportedly received a shock to the hand from a phone charger.

Experts say children should be warned about the dangers of phones that are charging.

Parents should not not allow children to be near a charger that is plugged into an electrical outlet but is not plugged into a phone.

Do not use cheap, generic, knock-off chargers where quality control may not be as good.

You should not allow a child to put any part of the charger in his or her mouth.

If the charger happens to be plugged into an outlet (or another electronic device such as a laptop) and the charger cord is carrying electrical current, then the results could potentially be fatal.

You should also avoid using chargers where the cords are damaged or frayed.

Do not charge your cell phone near water or where it could come into contact with water, especially if children have access to the area.

electric shock qas tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ecofest to make long-awaited return

        Premium Content Ecofest to make long-awaited return

        Environment “Our region as a whole is brimming with a diverse and important range of natural environments that we must ensure remain intact for generations to come.”

        Direct Gladstone to Tas, Townsville, Longreach flight deal

        Premium Content Direct Gladstone to Tas, Townsville, Longreach flight deal

        News Bucket list trips announced: “It will help support Australian tourism, regional...

        Revealed: Top three ways motorists break down

        Premium Content Revealed: Top three ways motorists break down

        Motoring “It’s good to get into the habit of doing a basic check of your car each month.”...

        ‘More than a word’: GPC observes Reconciliation Week

        Premium Content ‘More than a word’: GPC observes Reconciliation Week

        News “Our vision for reconciliation is to ensure equality, equity and unity.”