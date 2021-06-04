Shocking start to day: Boy zapped by phone charger

A boy from Koongal was transported to hospital after he received an electric shock at home around 6am.

He reportedly received a shock to the hand from a phone charger.

Experts say children should be warned about the dangers of phones that are charging.

Parents should not not allow children to be near a charger that is plugged into an electrical outlet but is not plugged into a phone.

Do not use cheap, generic, knock-off chargers where quality control may not be as good.

You should not allow a child to put any part of the charger in his or her mouth.

If the charger happens to be plugged into an outlet (or another electronic device such as a laptop) and the charger cord is carrying electrical current, then the results could potentially be fatal.

You should also avoid using chargers where the cords are damaged or frayed.



Do not charge your cell phone near water or where it could come into contact with water, especially if children have access to the area.