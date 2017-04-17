'Shocking': Motorists ignoring school zone speed limits

TAKE CARE: Acting Sergeant Lee Rickard checking speed limits in the school zone on Boles St.

THE State's peak motoring body has put drivers on notice ahead of school returning tomorrow, as new statistics reveal the shocking number of motorists speeding through school zones.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ has shown more than 18,000 motorists were fined last year for exceeding the school zone speed limit by more than 13km/h.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said with school zones back in force from tomorrow, it was a timely reminder for motorists to slow down.

"Last year we saw more than 3,000 more speeding fines issued within school zones than the previous year, this is disappointing and incredibly dangerous," Ms Ritchie said.

"It's important to obey 40km/h speed limits for the safety of children and adults alike.

"Roads surrounding schools become a hive of activity as kids are dropped off and picked up, or are walking, skateboarding and riding bicycles to and from school."

Ms Ritchie reminded drivers the reduced 40km/h zones take effect from 7-9am and 2-4pm weekdays, unless otherwise signed.

"Children can be unpredictable so it's up to motorists to be alert and prepared for anything, and always abide by the speed limit," she said.

But school holidays also brings out the speedsters across the state.

Extra police are out in force today across Queensland road networks as motorists travel home on the last day of the Easter long weekend.

More than 3,700 motorists were detected speeding on Easter Sunday including a motorcyclist who was allegedly travelling at 183km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Sunshine Motorway.

A 25-year-old Wellesley Island man has been charged with drink driving, driving unlicensed and failing to stop for police after being intercepted by police on Dijinkiya Streett on Mornington Island around 11pm last night.

The man had allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road but started driving off when officers approached the vehicle.

The man then allegedly provided a BAC of 0.252, more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

He is due to appear in the Mornington Island Magistrates Court on May 9.

Other high-range speed detections on Day 4 of the Easter Break campaign include:

. 187km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Bruce Highway at Forest Glen;

. 163km/h in an 80km/h zone on the Gateway Motorway at Nudgee Beach;

. 174km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Pacific Motorway, Eight Mile Plains;

. 126km/h in a 60km/h zone on Charles Street, Kirwan.

The Queensland road toll for the Easter long weekend remains at zero.

The Easter Break phase of the Easter Road Safety Campaign will conclude at 11.59pm tonight.