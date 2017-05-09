24°
News

'Shocking': Gladstone seniors desperate for power bill relief

MATT HARRIS
| 9th May 2017 4:30 AM
CASH EXTRA: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off government payment of $75 to assist with winter electricity costs.
CASH EXTRA: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off government payment of $75 to assist with winter electricity costs. Paul Braven GLA080517PENSION

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE pensioners are set to receive a one-off bonus payment from the Federal Government in a move to address increasing electricity prices.

Payments of $75 for singles and $125 for couples will be made to aged pensioners, disability support pensioners, single parenting payment recipients and veterans and their partners.

The bonus will be paid prior to June 30.

While the one-off bonus comes under the guise of electricity bill relief, the payment can be spent on anything.

The payments were part of the deal the government struck with cross-bench senator Nick Xenophon in exchange for his support for business tax cuts.

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison confirmed the payments would be made before the end of the financial year.

"That's specifically because of increasing electricity prices," Morrison told the Nine Network.

"That will be paid out of this year, which means that next year's budget will be starting without that as part of the schedule."

Gladstone pensioners Barbara Surmon and Barbara Morton welcomed the small bonus, which they'll both use to combat their rising electricity bills.

"I'll probably just put it towards paying my power bill because I pay that every fortnight anyway so I don't have a big bill," Mrs Surmon said.

"Even though I'm living on my own I was getting power bills up to $292 every three months and I never had an air-conditioner then.

"(Electricity prices) are shocking ... they just seem to be going up and up and it's very hard when you're on a single pension."

Mrs Surmon pays $35 a fortnight to electricity, a move she says takes the pressure off when she receives her statement every quarter.

Those sentiments were echoed by Mrs Morton.

"My last power bill was a big one because I had the air-conditioner going," she said.

"That (bonus money) will go into my bank and whatever bill comes up first it will go towards paying something off."

The maximum fortnightly aged pension pays $808.30 for singles and $1218.60 for couples.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  federa power prices

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Goondoon St scores low marks on interstate inspiration

Goondoon St scores low marks on interstate inspiration

Traveller says Gladstone's CBD is among the worst.

'Shocking': Gladstone seniors desperate for power bill relief

CASH EXTRA: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off government payment of $75 to assist with winter electricity costs.

Pensioners set to receive one-off bonus.

Hydro power not just a pipe dream for Gladstone

OPTIONS: The hinterland mountains west of Gladstone would be the perfect place for a pumped-storage hydroelectricity facility.

Dams could be built for pumped-storage hydroelectricity facilities.

Low-flying choppers no cause for alarm

HARD WORK: In the coming weeks Powerlink will be conducting helicopter patrols of their network in the region.

Powerlink will conduct patrols to maintain their network.

Local Partners

Innovation key for more volunteers

INNOVATION is a key to finding more volunteers for groups in the Gladstone region.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

QCWA helping those in harder positions

GOOD CAUSE: Maree McKelvie and Trish Doherty from Queensland Country Women's Association were involved in the walk.

Walk helps vulnerable women in the world

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Former Gladstone man survives tough MasterChef test

FORMER Gladstone man gets his mojo back in the kitchen after keeping up with MasterChef judge Gary Mehigan.

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

This Is The Ideal Home For A Young Builder Looking For The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...!

32-34 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $350,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

High-set Investment or Starter Home!

20 Campbell Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This home would suit anyone looking to enter the market, whether as a first home or investment property. It's been well looked after and presents immaculately.

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $398,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $100,000

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Million-dollar city motel to go at bargain price at fire sale

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

Auction for Toolooa St motel held on site on Friday.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!