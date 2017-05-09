'Shocking': Gladstone seniors desperate for power bill relief

CASH EXTRA: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off government payment of $75 to assist with winter electricity costs.

GLADSTONE pensioners are set to receive a one-off bonus payment from the Federal Government in a move to address increasing electricity prices.

Payments of $75 for singles and $125 for couples will be made to aged pensioners, disability support pensioners, single parenting payment recipients and veterans and their partners.

The bonus will be paid prior to June 30.

While the one-off bonus comes under the guise of electricity bill relief, the payment can be spent on anything.

The payments were part of the deal the government struck with cross-bench senator Nick Xenophon in exchange for his support for business tax cuts.

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison confirmed the payments would be made before the end of the financial year.

"That's specifically because of increasing electricity prices," Morrison told the Nine Network.

"That will be paid out of this year, which means that next year's budget will be starting without that as part of the schedule."

Gladstone pensioners Barbara Surmon and Barbara Morton welcomed the small bonus, which they'll both use to combat their rising electricity bills.

"I'll probably just put it towards paying my power bill because I pay that every fortnight anyway so I don't have a big bill," Mrs Surmon said.

"Even though I'm living on my own I was getting power bills up to $292 every three months and I never had an air-conditioner then.

"(Electricity prices) are shocking ... they just seem to be going up and up and it's very hard when you're on a single pension."

Mrs Surmon pays $35 a fortnight to electricity, a move she says takes the pressure off when she receives her statement every quarter.

Those sentiments were echoed by Mrs Morton.

"My last power bill was a big one because I had the air-conditioner going," she said.

"That (bonus money) will go into my bank and whatever bill comes up first it will go towards paying something off."

The maximum fortnightly aged pension pays $808.30 for singles and $1218.60 for couples.