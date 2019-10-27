Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGEDY AT RODEO: A waist high sheet was lifted over the stage.
TRAGEDY AT RODEO: A waist high sheet was lifted over the stage. Tessa Flemming
Breaking

MUSICIAN in hospital following collapse at Showgrounds

Tessa Flemming
Emily Clooney
by and
26th Oct 2019 11:13 PM | Updated: 27th Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATED at 10.30am: Ambocom confirmed a man was transported from the Showgrounds in a critical condition last night.

Initial reports paramedics were given were that a man fell from standing before critical care responder's treated the him on site.

Unconfirmed reports say the many suffered head injuries.

EARLIER: A MUSICIAN has collapsed on stage at the Warwick Rodeo tonight.

While details are still emerging, crowd members said they were watching the Brad Cox band perform, when after two songs, a waist-high sheet was pulled up over the stage and emergency services were called to the area.

Police and ambulances services attended and a replacement performer said the man was recovering in hospital.　

Witness Kim Bond said speculation was rife among the rodeo crowds.　

Ms Bond said the tragedy had completely shifted the upbeat feeling of the night.

"It's sad but they need to get people away from the stage and sort of keep the mood light."

Paramedics and police have left the scene.　

Warwick Daily News will keep you updated as more details emerge.

brad cox qas qps shock accident warwick musician warwick rodeo warwick rodeo accident
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    20+ PHOTOS: Race day in Gladstone

    premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Race day in Gladstone

    News Hundreds packed out Ferguson park for the Cox Plate race day. Did we spot you there?

    Three busted for drink driving

    premium_icon Three busted for drink driving

    News THREE drink drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

    Exploring career pathways

    premium_icon Exploring career pathways

    News Students got to go behind-the-scenes of aviation operations to learn about job...

    REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets struck by thieves this week

    Crime Eight locations were the target of thieves around Gladstone this past week