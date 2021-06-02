Menu
NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance announced the fare hikes on Tuesday. Picture: Christian Gilles / NCA NewsWire
News

Shock price hike for public transport

by Anton Nilsson and Erin Lyons
2nd Jun 2021 11:20 AM | Updated: 1:06 PM

Public transport fares will increase in NSW after a shock decision by the state government.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Wednesday said fares would increase across NSW for the next 12 months “in line with inflation” which is 1.5 per cent.

Mr Constance said all caps remain in place, including the weekly limit of $50.

For gold Opal card users the $2.50 fare will stay the same. There will be no change for those who take short bus (less than 3km) trips either.

The current maximum daily travel fare for adults with Opal cards is $16.10, with weekly costs capped at $50.

There is also a discount for travelling outside weekday peak hours.

The decision to hike prices is in contrast with feedback the government received at a recent business summit, where a move towards free rides on some weekdays was discussed.

Public transport fees in NSW will increase from July 5. Picture: John Grainger
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said at the Sydney CBD summit he was “open” to making public transport free on Mondays and Fridays.

Those comments followed a survey conducted by the consultancy firm EY that found the average person wanted to work from home 3.3 days a week, and Monday and Friday were the least popular days to leave home.

Free public transport on those days could be a way to lure more people into the city, which would also increase CBD “vibrancy”, the report said.

Changes will come into force on July 5 for the new financial year, Mr Constance said.

“Everyone needs to know we are putting as much downward pressure on Opal fares as we can,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the government rejected a recommended five per cent increase across the board over the next 12 months.

“In light of Covid we cannot continue to put any cost of living pressures on people,” Mr Constance said.

“We’re not going to sting commuters, particularly at this time.”

About 1.5 million people are using the public transport network daily, still well down on the 2.3 million travellers pre-pandemic.

