Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A deer has been spotted roaming the streets of Fitzroy while the rest of Greater Melbourne remains in lockdown. Picture: Twitter via @AussieAusborne
A deer has been spotted roaming the streets of Fitzroy while the rest of Greater Melbourne remains in lockdown. Picture: Twitter via @AussieAusborne
News

Shock pic in Melbourne street

by Emily Cosenza and Frances Vinall
5th Jun 2021 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM

While Greater Melbourne residents remain under lockdown conditions, a rogue deer has been spotted roaming the streets.

Fitzroy resident Rosie Burke took to Twitter to share a video of the animal running along an empty city street in Fitzroy.

“Deer on the loose in Fitzroy,” she posted.

The woman is heard saying “what the hell?” and “oh my god” as she watched the deer gallop across the road and into George St.

The deer was spotted roaming the streets of Fitzroy while the rest of Greater Melbourne remains in lockdown. Picture: Twitter via @AussieAusborne
The deer was spotted roaming the streets of Fitzroy while the rest of Greater Melbourne remains in lockdown. Picture: Twitter via @AussieAusborne

Another user @AussieAusborne also posted photos of the wild animal that was spotted at the corner of Smith St and Johnston St.

After animal welfare agencies received multiple calls from bewildered and concerned onlookers, a decision was made to euthanise the animal on Saturday morning.

It was put down by organisations Vets for Compassion.

A Wildlife Victoria spokeswoman said the experience would have been “terribly distressing” for the deer and that they had not ascertained where it had come from.

A Victoria Police spokesman said the deer had not come from the nearby Collingwood Children’s Farm and it may have followed creeks and sections of bushland into the city.

“Deers find their way in from the bush all the time,” he said. “There’s been many a deer found in a metropolitan area.”

Originally published as Shock pic in Melbourne street

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region

        Premium Content Maroons legends set to visit Gladstone region

        Rugby League “These blokes will bring with them a huge arsenal of NRL and Origin gear to raffle off.”

        Man to face court after alleged West Gladstone assaults

        Premium Content Man to face court after alleged West Gladstone assaults

        Crime The two separate incidents allegedly happened in West Gladstone.

        Named: GEA Charity Golf Day beneficiary revealed

        Premium Content Named: GEA Charity Golf Day beneficiary revealed

        News “Everyone has the right to live an abuse free life.”

        Speed limit to change on major Gladstone stretch

        Premium Content Speed limit to change on major Gladstone stretch

        News The location was identified as a black spot with 11 injury crashes and six non...