Shock new Ruby Princess health scare

PASSENGERS of the now-infamous Ruby Princess have been given another shock, with NSW Health confirming a crew member has this week tested positive for tuberculosis.

All passengers of the ill-fated March 8-19 cruise yesterday received a letter from Health Prevention NSW communicable diseases assistant director Dr Christine Selvey informing them of the shock diagnosis.

It follows a deadly outbreak of COVID-19 aboard the cruiseliner, which resulted in almost 700 cases and over a dozen deaths.

In the letter, seen by The Sunday Mail, Dr Selvey however moved to reassure recipients that they were at "low risk" of contracting TB.

A crew member has tested positive to TB. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

"The people who may be at risk of infection include some hospital staff, roommates, close friends and workmates," she said.

"The crew member is currently a patient currently being treated at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, and was diagnosed many weeks after you were on the cruise."

Dr Selvey said passengers weren't required to take any action or needed to be screened.

"However, we want to let you know of the situation to allay any concerns," she said.

One former passenger of the Ruby Princess said she felt "shock on another level" when the email from NSW Health landed in her inbox.

"It is highly possible that some passengers could now develop TB and for many cause further anxiety and stress particularly if they already have an existing illness," the passenger told The Sunday Mail.

But the passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was not "overly concerned" about getting TB.

"I would only get tested if I became unwell."

NSW Health has been contacted for comment.

