'Shock of his life': Mum's horror as son pricked by needle

Angela Moore and her son John Williams, 4, were horrified after he was pricked with a needle at a Barney Point parkland.

On Friday John Williams, 4, was pricked with what nurses believe was a used needle while playing at a parkland in Barney Point.

Now he and mum Angela Moore have a three-month wait to learn the results of his blood tests to see if he has contracted any diseases from the incident.

At the time they were playing and riding bikes at a block of vacant land in Barney Point, where they have visited for the past two years.

Ms Moore said other families and residents also use the area, either to ride bikes or walk their dogs.

"We've never noticed (the needles) here before, we probably didn't come close enough to the area where they all are," she said.

Today, visiting the park for the first time since the incident, Ms Moore's partner John counted "about 20" needles scattered around a tree.

"This is a big open area and we see others coming down here with their dogs," Ms Moore said.

After Ms Moore found out her son had been pricked, she took him straight to the hospital.

They will return to hospital in three weeks for more blood tests, before they learn the results in three months time.

"I know you should keep an eye on your kids, but this all happened two metres away from our car, he was so close by," dad John said.

Speaking out to warn other parents, they say they will be avoiding the area now.

"It gave him the shock of his life," Ms Moore said.

The accident has been reported to the local police and council.

So what should you do if you or your child are pricked by a needle?

Councillor Cindi Bush posted a warning to parents on her Facebook page after hearing of the incident.

Treatment:

When somebody accidentally gets pricked by a needle:

As soon as possible, wash the area around the puncture for at least 30 seconds, using soap and warm water. Bottled water can also be used if no hand washing facilities are available. Do not squeeze or rub the area around the puncture instead:

Cover the site with band aid or similar dressing

Seek medical advice immediately

If able to do so, put the needle in a rigid-walled, puncture resistant container

(e.g. a soft drink can) and seal or securely close the container. This container can then be put in into an ordinary rubbish bin. If there are any concerns, contact the local council 49700700 (or the Queensland Clean Needle Helpline (1800 NEEDLE/1800 633 353)