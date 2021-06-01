Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lincon Lyons-Clark at the 2019 Gladstone Show.
Lincon Lyons-Clark at the 2019 Gladstone Show.
Entertainment

Shock move to postpone Gladstone Show

Vanessa Jarrett
1st Jun 2021 2:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gladstone Show has been postponed until next month as the committee has been unable to confirm amusement rides.

The annual show was due to be held this week, Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5, but the Gladstone Show Committee announced on Tuesday it would be postponed.

The show will now be held on Saturday, July 10 and will be renamed as the Gladstone Super Show.

A committee spokesperson said they had made numerous calls to the rides operators in past weeks but had received no definite commitment of rides for this year’s event.

Many amusement ride operators are unable to operate as public liability insurance companies are not renewing policies.

“Gladstone Show committee have this morning been left with no alternative but to postpone the Annual Gladstone Show for four weeks until Saturday July 10,” the announcement read.

“The cancellation has been forced by the non-attendance of a large number of the travelling Showman’s Guild rides operators.

“Gladstone Show is a showcase event for the region with over a century of bringing fantastic family entertainment to the community.

“With this in mind we as a committee were left no alternative but to reschedule for July 10.”

The postponed show will feature fireworks, monster trucks, stunt acts, family entertainment and non-Guild amusement rides.

Visit the show website for updates and to buy tickets.

The Gladstone region public holiday is in line with the Ekka holiday and is on August 9.

gladstone show gladstone showgrounds gladstone show society whats on gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        Premium Content Erratic drug driver ‘thought people were chasing him’

        News Police intercepted the man who was driving erratically and flashing his high beam on the highway.

        CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        Premium Content CQ woman claims police breached COVID-19 rules

        News Casey Marr says she was in day five of a two week isolation period

        What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Premium Content What’s on offer at this year’s Ecofest

        Family Fun The event aims to educate residents on the importance of living a sustainable life...

        Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Premium Content Energy Minister claps back at Callide Power Station claims

        Politics “If he thinks he can just show up at Callide and erase that history, he’s...