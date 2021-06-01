Shock move to postpone Gladstone Show

The Gladstone Show has been postponed until next month as the committee has been unable to confirm amusement rides.

The annual show was due to be held this week, Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5, but the Gladstone Show Committee announced on Tuesday it would be postponed.

The show will now be held on Saturday, July 10 and will be renamed as the Gladstone Super Show.

A committee spokesperson said they had made numerous calls to the rides operators in past weeks but had received no definite commitment of rides for this year’s event.

Many amusement ride operators are unable to operate as public liability insurance companies are not renewing policies.

“Gladstone Show committee have this morning been left with no alternative but to postpone the Annual Gladstone Show for four weeks until Saturday July 10,” the announcement read.

“The cancellation has been forced by the non-attendance of a large number of the travelling Showman’s Guild rides operators.

“Gladstone Show is a showcase event for the region with over a century of bringing fantastic family entertainment to the community.

“With this in mind we as a committee were left no alternative but to reschedule for July 10.”

The postponed show will feature fireworks, monster trucks, stunt acts, family entertainment and non-Guild amusement rides.

Visit the show website for updates and to buy tickets.

The Gladstone region public holiday is in line with the Ekka holiday and is on August 9.