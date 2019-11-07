See the shock moment mum confronts son’s bully

SHOCKING footage shows a furious mum confronting her son's bully telling the young boy she will "rip your f***ing face off" if he doesn't back off her son.

Taking place at the front of what appears to be a supermarket in London, the woman can be heard unleashing a furious rant just inches from the boy's face.

The footage begins with the boy, who is also filming, telling the mother she can't touch him.

"You bet?" she says repeatedly before walking off and tying her hair up in a ponytail.

"Let me tell you something you little c**t, I ain't from around here. Do you know who I am?

"No? No, I'm (child's) mum, yeah, yeah puss yo, I'm (child's) mum," she says as she gets closer to the boy's face.

"No! I ain't going to stop getting close. Touch my son again and I'll rip your f***ing face off!"

"I'll rip your mum's face off, your dad's face off!" She then continues by yelling, "Touch him I dare you to!"

The boy then responds by saying, "I won't."

But the woman continues her rant by yelling, "F***ing touch him, I dare you to I f***king dare you to! Know yourself yeah, know yourself, know your f***ing self."

As she gets even closer to the boy with the camera pointing directly on her face, she concludes by saying: "I'm warning you, I'm warning you, one more f***ing time!"

The boy can be heard saying again that he "won't".

The clip was posted to a Twitter page called London Streets on Tuesday with the caption: "This video shows a mum clearly frustrated at her child being bullied at school and approaching the alleged bully.

"For some people, this might seem aggressive - what do you think?"

The post has since clocked more than 42,000 views and nearly 200 comments with an overwhelming amount of Twitter users backing the mum.

"Right, so I'm not usually one for being ok with this but it was the moment she took her hat off and tied her hair up to face this boy down is when I knew this bully had done something really bad sh*t," one woman said.

"Some kids need a real shock about the consequences of their actions."

"Meh … I'd say this is acceptable, even if it is a little over the top," another added.

A third commended the mother's actions saying: "I have been at the receiving end of bullying a lot - as a kid. I fully empathise with her as a parent."

"I bet her sons not had any problems since. So all well and good."

Others who described her reaction as "savage" went on to say they "completely agree with her that schools are too soft now on everything".

However, not everyone agreed saying it shouldn't have been something she should have dealt with personally.

"It's not something that should be in her hands, but I can understand her anger," one Twitter user said.

"I understand how she is angry about her son being bullied, but this is not the way to resolve the issue," said another.

It is not known where exactly the incident took place.