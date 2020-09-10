Menu
Kate Jones has quit State Parliament, becoming the third Labor Cabinet member this week to announce they will not contest the October election.
Politics

Shock exit: Kate Jones third Labor minister to quit

by Steven Wardill
10th Sep 2020 1:46 PM
One of the Palaszczuk Government's most popular ministers, Kate Jones, will announce she is quitting State Parliament.

Ms Jones' shock exit makes her the third Labor Cabinet member this week to announce they will not contest the October 31 state election.

The 41-year-old Ms Jones, who was considered a future Labor Premier, informed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the party last night of her decision.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham and Disabilities Minister Coralee O'Rourke have also revealed they were quitting despite being preselected by the party.

Ms Jones was first elected in 2006, lost to former premier Campbell Newman in 2012 and returned in 2015 to beat the LNP leader in the seat formerly known as Ashgrove.

Originally published as Shock exit: Kate Jones third Labor minister to quit

annastacia palaszczuk kate jones queensland election 2020

