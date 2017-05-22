Shock exit from Power side

Josh Walters in the pre-season match between Port City Power and the Rockhampton Rockets.

AFTER two games Sunshine Coast recruit Josh Walters has left the Port City Power team for personal reasons.

Power coach Blair Smith confirmed the news this morning.

"It's disappointing he's gone but these things happen,” he said.

"We make the adjustments and go from there.”

Walters was not able to be contacted.

He played in the first two rounds of the Queensland Basketball League season and the trial games.

However he missed the most recent game for the Power.

Walters signed with the team this year from the Sunshine Coast Clippers.

Although the shooting guard has left, Smith said one of their recruits 198cm forward Patrick Ciganovic, had arrived in Gladstone yesterday.