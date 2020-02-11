Tourist drowns in early morning swim at popular beach

FILE: A man has drowned at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.

FILE: A man has drowned at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.

UPDATE:

A 71-YEAR-OLD international tourist who drowned at Mooloolaba Beach has become the first tragedy on Sunshine Coast beaches this season.

Despite efforts of members of the Mooloolaba Surf Lifesaving Club and paramedics, who performed CPR on the man for 45 minutes, he could not be saved.

Sunshine Coast regional manager for Surf Life Saving Queensland Aaron Purchase said the man was swimming with friends about 6.45am.

Mr Purchase said the man had been swimming outside the red and yellow flags and before the service started at 7.30am.

"We had some members of the club doing training exercises, they did the best possible job in tragic circumstances," Mr Purchase said.

"The man was swimming in front of the Loo With a View, which has had a strong rip for the past few days.

"Whether a medical episode occurred or not, we are not sure at this stage but paramedics advise drowning is the most likely."

A cyclone off Noumea is already whipping up large swells, compounded by a king tide, prompting a warning from Mr Purchase.

"Surf conditions haven't been great, and it's forecast to continue to be dangerous," he said.

"Large tides, large swell, unstable banks and rips working hard on the outgoing tide.

"The north and eastern facing beaches will be bad, particularly Kings Beach."

EARLIER:

AN ELDERLY man has died at Mooloolaba Beach this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the beach, near Loo With a View, about 6.45am after off-duty lifesavers found the man in the water outside patrol hours.

According to surf lifesavers, the man was an international tourist in his 70s.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said the off-duty lifesavers, who had been training nearby, performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated the man at the scene in a critical condition. Sadly, the man could not be revived.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," the SLSQ spokeswoman said.

"The volunteer surf lifesavers involved have been offered peer support counselling and this support will continue for as long as needed.

"The incident serves as a timely reminder to only swim during patrol hours, between the red and yellow flags."

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.