‘Female teachers propositioned, porn on school buses’

by Stephanie Bennett
18th Jun 2021 5:18 AM
Shocking allegations of senior students harassing female teachers, boys watching porn on school buses and racial tensions have rocked one of Brisbane's most prestigious private schools.

An anonymous complaint lodged to the Non-State Schools Accreditation Board regarding alleged incidents at St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace has prompted an external legal investigation into the alarming allegations.

Sources close to the high-performing school told The Courier-Mail several serious incidents had allegedly occurred in recent years, including two incidents of senior students exposing themselves or propositioning female staff.

It has also been alleged racial tensions had been brewing among some students after a shocking image of two boys mimicking the murder of African American man George Floyd went viral last year.

The school later issued a statement expressing their disappointment and intent to deal with the students involved in the image, which showed one student kneeling on another boy's neck with the caption "RIP George Floyd".

There were also claims students were regularly watching porn, vaping and acting "boorish" on unsupervised bus trips.

St Joseph's College Gregory Terrace principal Michael Carroll. Picture: Sarah Keayes
Terrace Principal Michael Carroll confirmed a complaint alleging noncompliance by the school had been made to NSSAB, and an investigation into the College's actions had taken place.

"The matters referred to in this anonymous complaint have been thoroughly investigated by two independent external legal experts," Dr Carroll said.

"The legal investigations overwhelmingly exonerated the College in relation to the anonymous complaint."

Dr Carroll went on to say a third legal expert was engaged to examine the College's policies and procedures, and resulted in a "strong affirmation of the College in both these areas."

The long serving headmaster is set to take leave from the school next term.

He said the timing of his absences was "unrelated to the anonymous complaint", and was professional renewal leave - an entitlement within his contract.

"I delayed this leave from 2020 due to Covid," he said.

"I am taking six weeks leave and will return on August 23."

 

Originally published as Shock claims: 'Female teachers propositioned, porn on school buses'

