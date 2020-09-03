Menu
Subscribe
Shock claim: ‘Real’ Staggs porn culprit will be revealed

by Alexandria Utting
3rd Sep 2020 11:57 AM
The lawyer for the woman alleged to be at the centre of Broncos star Kotoni Staggs' revenge porn scandal has sensationally claimed his client was not behind the leaking of the sex tape.

Jason Jacobson, of Gold Coast law firm Jacobson Mahony, today said outside court that McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, was not the person who "made this private video public".

He claimed the real culprit would be revealed in a future court hearing.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson has been charged with distributing a prohibited visual recording featuring Broncos star Kotoni Staggs. Picture :Pinterest
"It was never intended by her and she very much regrets that it did and she very much regrets the impact it's caused to Mr Staggs," he said.

"There is an explanation as to how this happened and that will be put to the court at a later date."

Robinson on Thursday faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court for the first time since being charged with one count of distributing a prohibited visual recording.

 

 

 

 

She was charged after a sex tape allegedly depicting the woman and Mr Staggs emerged on social media earlier this year.

Staggs reported the incident to police and she was later charged with the offence.

Broncos player Kotoni Staggs. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Robinson's lawyer Jason Jacobson asked for the matter to be adjourned so that the case could be conferenced with police.

The matter was adjourned until September 30.

Robinson remains on bail.

Staggs and Robinson met after the woman contacted him on Instagram earlier this year.

Staggs' lawyer, Dave Garratt, declined to comment, saying the matter was now before the courts.

