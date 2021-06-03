Shock claim in bikie shooting trial

Lucas James Pain has given evidence at his trial for unlawfully striking another man with a projectile.

Lucas James Pain has given evidence at his trial for unlawfully striking another man with a projectile.

A member of the Rebels bikie group on trial for shooting a rival gang member has told a court he fired a gun at the ground to stop the violent encounter but has denied shooting the victim.

Lucas James Pain, a member of the Logan chapter of the Rebels, has given evidence of how the shocking incident unfolded at the Logan Hyperdome on February 4, 2019.

Mr Pain is on trial at Brisbane District Court with co-accused Joshua John Lucey, the president of the Logan chapter.

The shocking daylight shooting between the rival bikie gangs is alleged to have unfolded at the Logan Hyperdome in February 2016.

Both have pleaded not guilty to unlawfully striking Harley Cranston, who was a member of the Beenleigh chapter of the rival Bandidos bikie gang, with a projectile.

On Thursday, Mr Pain told a jury a chapter meeting had been organised at the shopping centre that day and Mr Cranston was due to attend.

He gave evidence the pair were “friends” and there was no reason to suspect any animosity that would emerge that day.

Mr Lucey and Mr Pain met with Mr Cranston and another person earlier that day but a heated disagreement broke out between the group.

“It blew up real quick … (Lucey) struck Harley,” Mr Pain said.

“I thought there was going to be a fight.”

Mr Pain said he saw Mr Cranston was armed with a small knife but was backing away after the confrontation.

The Crown alleges multiple Rebels members waited in “ambush” in various restaurants for Mr Cranston before chasing him through the centre.

Joshua John Lucey arrives at Brisbane District Court. He is alleged to have taken part in the shooting of a rival Bandidos bikie at Logan in 2016. NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The dramatic incident is alleged to have unfolded outside the centre after Mr Cranston ran back towards his pursuers wielding a machete.

Mr Pain told the court he swerved his car at Mr Cranston in a bid to scare him off, retrieving a pistol from the centre console.

He said he “aimed down low” and fired a single shot but did not know if the bullet ricocheted or hit Mr Cranston.

“When I had the gun out I didn’t know what was going on,” Mr Pain said.

“I shot at the ground because I didn’t know where everyone was … I wanted it all to stop.



“I didn’t know if it was going to get worse or someone was going to lose a limb.”

Mr Pain said he kept the pistol for “personal” use.

“I had concern for the boys and my own safety,” he said.



Under cross-examination, Mr Pain denied there was a rivalry between the different chapters and said they mainly just “avoided” each others’ areas.

Mr Lucey declined to give evidence.

The Crown alleges Mr Lucey was a party to the alleged offence because he kept the group of men chasing Mr Cranston through the shopping centre.

Most of the incident was captured on CCTV, showing men spilling out of restaurants in the Logan Hyperdome.

The trial continues.

