Shock announcement from Capras women’s skipper

Skipper Chelsea Baker scored three tries in what was her last game for the CQ Capras on Sunday. Photo: Brendan Kirkman.

Inspirational skipper Chelsea Baker has finished her CQ Capras career on a high, leading the team to a commanding home victory on Sunday.

The Capras ran out 56-6 winners over the Valkyries at Browne Park in the final round of the BHP Premiership.

It was their second win of the season, which meant they finished seventh in the eight-team competition.

The Capras under-21 men recorded a 42-30 win over Souths Logan Magpies in the Hastings Deering Colts.

Their senior counterparts put in a spirited showing in the Intrust Super Cup, beaten 34-20 by a Magpies outfit that boasted a handful of Broncos big-name players.

Five-eighth Baker produced an inspired performance, scoring a hat-trick in what she revealed post-match was her last appearance in Capras colours.

“There’s no more Capras games for me; this is it so what a game to finish on, the Australian and Maroons representative announced.

“I’m happy to sit back out of rep footy from now on. My kids are 10 and 11 and my little fella is right into his rep footy so I’m just happy to be the footy mum that travels around from now on and just do that.

“I’m in the Queensland squad for now but that’s the last of Chelsea in the Capras team.”

The Capras made it a game to remember for Baker.

They bolted out of the blocks, winger Krystal Sulter scoring the first of their 11 tries in the fourth minute.

Baker and winger Bree Spreadborough both bagged first-half doubles as the Capras went to the break leading 34-nil.

They continued their strong form in the second half, scoring four more tries and conceding just one to round out the win.

Baker said she had enjoyed every minute of her time with the Capras, and every member of the squad had impressed with their attitude and commitment.

“We haven’t had our best season obviously, which is pretty disappointing, but to finish on such a high has been really amazing,” she said.

“I love being with this group.

“The fact that the girls can keep coming out and going as hard as they do each week… it’s been really special for me.”

Coach Amanda Ohl echoed those sentiments, saying Sunday’s win was well-deserved.

She said the 2021 season had laid a solid platform for the team to build on moving forward.

“The girls had a really good showing today, proving to Rocky and all our supporters just how good we can be and what skill we do bring,” she said.

“We didn’t put the points on the board that we expected to this year, but I think 90 per cent of these girls will be back again next year.

“We’ve got the under-19s who have got a pathway as well, so we expect a strong showing.”

Ohl paid tribute to Baker, saying her experience, leadership and guidance had been invaluable.

“Chelsea’s been amazing, just the way she is around the girls and the ability to just grab someone one and talk to them and lead them in the right direction,” she said.

“Her experience is second to none and I’m so grateful to be able to say that I’ve coached her.”

Round 7 of the BHP Premiership

CQ Capras 56 (tries Krystal Sulter 1, Keysha Baker 1, Sharni Upton 1, Mackenzie Reid 1, Bree Spreadborough 2, Jessica Powell 2, Chelsea Baker 3; conversions Reeghyn Beardmore 1, Kailah Rogers 2, Chelsea Baker 3) d Reeghyn Beardmore (tries Tahina Booth 1, conversions Zoe Mackay 1).