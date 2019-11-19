Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Footage capture shirtless man in terrifying servo robbery

by Danielle O’Neal
19th Nov 2019 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TERRIFYING vision of an armed robbery that occurred overnight on Brisbane's southside has been released by police.

Two men, one armed with a rifle, entered the United petrol station on Chambers Flat Rd in Park Ridge shortly before 1am on Tuesday morning.

The petrol station service attendant, a 24-year-old male, saw the robbers approaching and hid in the office.

 

The two men stole two tills full of cash before fleeing the scene.
The two men stole two tills full of cash before fleeing the scene.

 

The pair stole the till full of cash before fleeing the scene in a stolen white Holden Colorado.

The first man is described as tanned, no shirt, covering his face with a grey shirt, short dark brown crew cut hair wearing dark blue shorts with a white stripe and black and white shoes. He was carrying a sawn-off rifle in his right hand.

The second man is described as caucasian, wearing a dark grey hooded jumper with blue on the front, covering his face, blue jeans and black shoes.

The stolen car was spotted around 2am on the M1, travelling southbound.

Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact

Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

armed cctv footage robbery servo robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES: Update around Gladstone

        FIRES: Update around Gladstone

        News Two fires are burning in and around Gladstone.

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:17 AM
        Evacuation at CQ mine

        premium_icon Evacuation at CQ mine

        News Work is underway to prepare for re-entry

        IN COURT: 40 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people set to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        • 19th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Send letter to Santa at North Pole

        premium_icon Send letter to Santa at North Pole

        News Last year, more than 130,000 letters and wishlists were delivered to the North Pole...