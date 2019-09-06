Ship detained after reportedly underpaying $64k in wages

DETAINED: A Chinese-owned bulk carrier chartered to carry coal to Korea has been detained at the Port of Gladstone by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority after crew members reported they were owed $64,000 in unpaid wages.

A CHINESE-OWNED bulk carrier chartered to carry coal to Korea has been detained at the Port of Gladstone by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

The move follows a report by crew members they are owed $64,000 in unpaid wages.

The authority received a complaint on Thursday from the International Transport Workers Federation alleging the crew of the Panamanian flagged bulk carrier Fortune Genius had not been receiving appropriate wages.

It is alleged eight crew members from Myanmar have been underpaid $8000 dollars each during the past six months.

The men reported that they had been bullied and forced to work excessive hours for which they weren't paid.

They reported that they asked for assistance to be repatriated to Myanmar due to concerns for their safety.

The federation also located fraudulent documentation - including two sets of books used to conceal the alleged wage theft - and breaches of the Maritime Labour Convention.

An ASMA spokesman said the authority attended the vessel today and yesterday.

"AMSA discovered the ship was operating with two sets of wage accounts on board,” he said.

"One set of accounts showed the amount of pay the crew should have been receiving in line with their Seafarer Employment Agreements and the other showed what the crew were actually receiving.

"The vessel was immediately detained by AMSA for breaching the Maritime Labour Convention and will not be released until AMSA is satisfied that the crew have received their outstanding wages and the company can demonstrate to AMSA that a repeat will not occur.”

The spokesman said AMSA understood a number of the crew on board had requested to leave the vessel, as is their right, and that AMSA would work with the operator to ensure this was done.

"AMSA has made it very clear that breaches of the MLC will not be tolerated in Australian waters and we will be working over the coming days to ensure the crew receive their full entitlements,” he said.

Mission to Seafarers Gladstone general manager Jessica Mulhall said incidents like this happened "fairly regularly”.

"It shouldn't be but this is the exact reason why Mission to Seafarers exists so that these sorts of things don't go unnoticed,” Ms Mulhall said.