Ship cruises in to Gladstone Harbour

WELCOME VISITOR: The Carnival Legend will arrive in Gladstone today.

WELCOME VISITOR: The Carnival Legend will arrive in Gladstone today.

GLADSTONE will welcome more than 3,000 passengers and crew members as the Carnival Legend docks for a stop over.

The ship will arrive from Sydney at 8:30am and will remain in dock until 4.30pm, its second stop on the itinerary.

In conjunction with the arrival of the Carnival Legend cruise ship, the East Shores Precinct will host the Feast on East Markets at the same time.

The markets will showcase 75 arts, handicrafts and food stalls, as well as live entertainment and free children's activities.

Gladstone has so far welcomed 17 cruise ships to the region, with Holland America MS Noordam the next ship to make a stop over on December 7.