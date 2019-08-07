Shining a spotlight on our aged care workers

TODAY is a chance to shine a spotlight on the dedication and great work of aged care employees across the nation - whether they are carers, maintenance staff, chefs, nurses or others.

Bindaree Care Centre site manager Vicki Lawrence said she was very grateful for all the work the staff do within the aged care sector and today, Aged Care Employee Day, gave them the chance to celebrate their staff.

"It recognises those staff that aren't the front of aged care,” Mrs Lawrence said.

"They do a fantastic job and I couldn't do my job without them.”

Bindaree Care Centre personal carer Tash Slater said her favourite part about her job was putting a smile on the faces of the residents at the centre.

"Not everybody knows what we do - they think it's just making cups of tea and walking people around the garden, but there is so much more to it than that.”

"I think people don't realise how important it is ... that they're looked after, that someone knows that they're being looked after.”

"Not a lot of the time the families can be here, so it's up to us to make sure that their needs are met 110 per cent.”

Laurie Gall said he was grateful for "everything” the staff do at Bindaree Care Centre.

"Before I came here I was living alone and my health deteriorated,” Mr Gall said.

"The doctor said I couldn't live alone any more and I came here - it's the best thing I ever did.”