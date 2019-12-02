Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIVING GIFTS: Ray White Gladstone Team (L-R) Graham Bailey, Kam Mann, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Kimberly Sayre, Melissa White, Rebecca Schellebeck, Linda Baileym Aimee Eccles, Kristie Harris, Derran Corke has continued its popular campaign A Little Ray of Giving.
GIVING GIFTS: Ray White Gladstone Team (L-R) Graham Bailey, Kam Mann, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Kimberly Sayre, Melissa White, Rebecca Schellebeck, Linda Baileym Aimee Eccles, Kristie Harris, Derran Corke has continued its popular campaign A Little Ray of Giving.
News

Shine a ray of light this Festive season

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ray White Gladstone has continued its popular tradition of giving with its A Little Ray of Givingcampaign.

Ray White has partnered with Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise to help disadvantaged people by donating gifts to Ray’s Soup Kitchen.

The real estate agency is calling on the community to give to those who need it most.

Ray White principal Andrew Allen said a small gift went a long way in making a difference to families struggling this time of year.

“When you see our Christmas tree and lights go up, we urge everyone who is able to bring in a gift in for those families who are less fortunate,” Mr Allen said.

“All you need to do is drop your unwrapped present under the tree in our office reception.”

Ray White Gladstone has its giving tree in their front office on 35 Tank St, and will collect gifts until December 19.

“It’s a really simple way to put a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas,” Mr Allen said.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters. Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in...

        Gladstone woman in run for state beauty pageant

        premium_icon Gladstone woman in run for state beauty pageant

        News SHE’S never been in a pageant before, but this Gladstone local is on her way to...

        Progress on upgrades to shopping centre carpark, new stores

        premium_icon Progress on upgrades to shopping centre carpark, new stores

        News The first stage of the carpark upgrade is complete.

        Man lured victim to shops 'where girls waited to attack'

        premium_icon Man lured victim to shops 'where girls waited to attack'

        Crime Man ‘lured’ victim to shops where group of girls wait to attack