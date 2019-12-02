Shine a ray of light this Festive season

GIVING GIFTS: Ray White Gladstone Team (L-R) Graham Bailey, Kam Mann, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Kimberly Sayre, Melissa White, Rebecca Schellebeck, Linda Baileym Aimee Eccles, Kristie Harris, Derran Corke has continued its popular campaign A Little Ray of Giving.

GIVING GIFTS: Ray White Gladstone Team (L-R) Graham Bailey, Kam Mann, John Fieldus, Paige Williams, Kimberly Sayre, Melissa White, Rebecca Schellebeck, Linda Baileym Aimee Eccles, Kristie Harris, Derran Corke has continued its popular campaign A Little Ray of Giving.

Ray White Gladstone has continued its popular tradition of giving with its A Little Ray of Givingcampaign.

Ray White has partnered with Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise to help disadvantaged people by donating gifts to Ray’s Soup Kitchen.

The real estate agency is calling on the community to give to those who need it most.

Ray White principal Andrew Allen said a small gift went a long way in making a difference to families struggling this time of year.

“When you see our Christmas tree and lights go up, we urge everyone who is able to bring in a gift in for those families who are less fortunate,” Mr Allen said.

“All you need to do is drop your unwrapped present under the tree in our office reception.”

Ray White Gladstone has its giving tree in their front office on 35 Tank St, and will collect gifts until December 19.

“It’s a really simple way to put a smile on the face of someone who might otherwise go without this Christmas,” Mr Allen said.