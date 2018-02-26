HAMMERED: Storm batters dunes overnight, beach goers shocked

Erosion at Tannum Sands second beach, The Oaks

Erosion at Tannum Sands second beach, The Oaks Gregory Bray

TANNUM Sands foreshore residents and beach-goers awoke on Saturday to find a steep-sided gully had been gouged out of the shoreline at Tannum Sands second beach, The Oaks.

Councils' senior conservation officer Rebecca Hendry said the erosion had been caused by storm-water run-off flowing into Colyer Ck from the surrounding suburbs.

"In the past, efforts to re-direct the outflow to protect the fore-dunes have been undertaken," said Ms. Hendry.

"However, with the large volumes of rainwater flowing down the creek there's no guarantee the water will follow the path we want it to," she said.

Tannum Sands erosion: Beach goers view erosion at Tannum Sands after heavy rain.

The run-off was nothing to be concerned about according local conservationist Jodi Jones.

"The sand will re-aggregate, it's the nature of beaches and coastlines. Beaches are pretty resilient," said Ms. Jones.

Chairperson of the Marine Advisory Committee Karl French agreed.

"Nearby sand dunes should help replenish the beach after big storms sweep away the sand," he said.

Ms. Hendry said that high tides in the coming weeks should reduce the escarpment edge of the sand.

Beach-goers view the erosion at Tannum second beach, The Oaks Gregory Bray

In the meantime council will install a sign alerting beach-goers to the large drop off.

A small amount of erosion from storm-water flow occurred at Wild Cattle Creek.

Rainfall recorded at Radar Hill recorded 123mm of rain had fallen since last Wednesday, while the airport gauge captured 134 mm in the same period.

Unofficial reports of falls in excess of 100mm falling in the Boyne Tannum area on Friday night have not been confirmed.

In 2014 council adopted an erosion management plan for the BITS foreshore areas which can be viewed on councils' website: http://www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/shoreline-management.