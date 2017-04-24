'She's my freedom': Gladstone's loved pooch ready to retire

BEST FRIEND: Dave Byars with Queeny at Calliope Bowls Club on the weekend.

FOR Gladstone man Dave Byars, his gentle labrador Queeny is far more than his best friend.

For the past eight years Queeny has given Mr Byars a sense of freedom he had not felt for years.

She is his best friend, his roommate and just so happens to be his guide dog too.

"She's my freedom, my confidence and my ability,” he said.

But soon she'll become his regular pet when she turns 10 this year and has to retire from her guide dog caring duties.

"She might get her nose out a little bit when I get a new guide dog,” Mr Byars said.

"I imagine she's going to get a little bit jealous.

"I'm hoping the transition is pretty smooth though.”

The Heritage Retirement Village resident, whose degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa means his eyesight is now reduced to 3%, said Queeny meant everything to him.

After spending eight years together, and becoming a bit of a celebrity, Queeny will leave some big shoes to fill for Mr Byars' new dog.

Referring to themselves as a "team”, Dave's bond with Queeny is one to be marvelled.

Their astounding bond was on show for all to see at the sixth fundraiser for Guide Dogs Queensland at Calliope Central Bowls Club on Saturday.

Generous businesses and the 56 bowls players raised $5500, and took the fundraising tally since the first event to almost $30,000, the cost to train one guide dog. Mr Byars, the club and Calliope Community and District Bank organise the fundraiser, which has become one of the biggest bowls events for the sporting club.

Mr Byars said the Calliope community and Harbour City Vets helped him look after his best mate.

"This is just a wonderful fundraiser and it's great that even with these tough economic times we're going through, Gladstone businesses are still giving us donations and prizes,” he said.

The sixth annual event is ahead of Wednesday's International Guide Dog Day.