25°
News

She's been marching for over 30 years and has no plans to stop

Julia Bartrim
| 7th Jul 2017 11:15 AM
MORNING MARCH: Joy and Gary Cowburn at Anzac Park waiting for the march to start.
MORNING MARCH: Joy and Gary Cowburn at Anzac Park waiting for the march to start. Julia Bartrim

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CROWD of people gathered in Anzac Park this morning for the annual NAIDOC march along the main street of Gladstone.

The atmosphere was festive, with lots of kids running around amidst bobbing clusters of balloons with a backing track of laughter, chatter and clap sticks.

Joy Cowburn who has lived in Gladstone for "umpteen years” has been involved in NAIDOC marches for more than three decades.

"We march every year, this is our people,” she said.

She and her husband Gary had gotten there early and were standing around chatting in the friendly atmosphere.

For Mrs Cowburn, the NAIDOC march is all about family and community.

"You just want to get out there to see the march and see all the people, all our family,” she said.

Mrs Cowburn had one of her nine grandchildren with her and was constantly approached by family and friends.

She sees the march as an opportunity to keep in touch with the young kids in the community.

"See these kids running around here today, next year you'll see them really big-time,” she said.

Mrs Cowburn, originally from the Gayndah area, has volunteered for many charities during the years.

Her husband, Gary, once a champion welterweight boxer ran the boxing club at the PCYC for many years and was inducted into the Boxing Queensland Hall of Fame in 2009.

Nowadays the couple are both retired, with Mr Cowburn recently celebrating his 80th birthday.

Gladstone Observer
Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

NO EXTENSION has been given to a housing development in Kirkwood because of concerns of oversupply and community awareness

BREAKING: Police, dog squad chase young male through city

A juvenile male has been arrested after he fled the NightOwl where he smashed a shop window this morning.

Police have chased a young male after he fled the NightOwl on foot

Public auction at Yarwun, machinery and tools on sale

Tomkins is having a public auction at 9 Flynn Rd Yarwun on Saturday as the small acreage is being sold.

Tomkins public auction on Saturday has a mountain of tools on offer

Here's Gladstone's list of drunk drivers in court this week

Breath testing.

In the past week, five people have found guilty of drink driving

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

THINGS TO DO: Tructor Bash on this weekend and more

GOOD FUN: Brett Smith at last year's Turkey Beach Tructor Bash. It's back tomorrow.

Plenty on this weekend

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $265,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

MAKE ME AN OFFER ...NEAT STARTER OR INVESTMENT READY ... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $229,000

Priced to sell! The seller's instructions are clear. This property needs to go! Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home ...

SPACIOUS, EXECUTIVE, FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE

Unit 5/34 Marten Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $170,000

This magnificent two-storey townhouse, situated in the fully gated and secured "Central on Marten" complex is the perfect addition to your property...

Why Pay Rent - Get Into The Property Market Now!

5 Gum Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $159,000

If you want to make the most of the current market conditions and secure yourself a neat & tidy home at a very affordable price then you need to Act Now..! This...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing.

Amazing and 'rare' Baffle Creek home for sale

REVEALED: Abandoned Cap Coast island resort finally for sale

Stunning views from Wild Duck Island.

Foreign investors eyeing off Capricorn Coast island with resort plan

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!