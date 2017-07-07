She's been marching for over 30 years and has no plans to stop

MORNING MARCH: Joy and Gary Cowburn at Anzac Park waiting for the march to start.

A CROWD of people gathered in Anzac Park this morning for the annual NAIDOC march along the main street of Gladstone.

The atmosphere was festive, with lots of kids running around amidst bobbing clusters of balloons with a backing track of laughter, chatter and clap sticks.

Joy Cowburn who has lived in Gladstone for "umpteen years” has been involved in NAIDOC marches for more than three decades.

"We march every year, this is our people,” she said.

She and her husband Gary had gotten there early and were standing around chatting in the friendly atmosphere.

For Mrs Cowburn, the NAIDOC march is all about family and community.

"You just want to get out there to see the march and see all the people, all our family,” she said.

Mrs Cowburn had one of her nine grandchildren with her and was constantly approached by family and friends.

She sees the march as an opportunity to keep in touch with the young kids in the community.

"See these kids running around here today, next year you'll see them really big-time,” she said.

Mrs Cowburn, originally from the Gayndah area, has volunteered for many charities during the years.

Her husband, Gary, once a champion welterweight boxer ran the boxing club at the PCYC for many years and was inducted into the Boxing Queensland Hall of Fame in 2009.

Nowadays the couple are both retired, with Mr Cowburn recently celebrating his 80th birthday.